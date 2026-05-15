Arunachal: Joint Team Destroys Wild Cannabis Spread Across 12 Acres in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- A joint operation involving the East Siang District Administration, Arunachal Pradesh Police, and the Forest Department led to the destruction of a large area of wild Cannabis Sativa in Pasighat on May 14, 2026.

According to officials, the destruction drive targeted wild cannabis growth spread across approximately 12 acres of land located behind the Veterinary Training Institute at 2 Mile, Pasighat.

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The operation was conducted in the presence of Sanjay Taram and Ayup Boko. Personnel from the police department, forest department, and district administration participated in the drive.

Authorities stated that all required legal procedures were followed during the operation, including videographic documentation of the destruction process.

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Pankaj Lamba reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance approach towards narcotics and illegal drug cultivation. He also appealed to residents to remain vigilant and inform authorities about any illegal cultivation or growth of cannabis within East Siang district.

The operation forms part of broader efforts by district authorities to curb drug-related activities and strengthen anti-narcotics enforcement measures in the region.