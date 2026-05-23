Arunachal: Joint Operation Destroys 1500 Kg of Wild Cannabis in Tawang Dist

TAWANG- A joint wild cannabis destruction drive was conducted in the Namtsering–Kharteng area under Lungla subdivision as part of ongoing anti-drug initiatives in Tawang district.

The operation was led by Ajati Mimi in collaboration with personnel of the 67th Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal and villagers from Kharteng and Namtsering.

According to police sources, approximately 2.3 acres of land containing wild cannabis plantations were identified and cleared during the operation. Authorities stated that nearly 1,500 kilograms of wild cannabis plants were destroyed and disposed of by burning following prescribed procedures.

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Officials described the drive as part of the district administration’s broader efforts to curb substance abuse and prevent the illegal cultivation of narcotic plants in remote areas.

Police said the operation reflected coordinated cooperation between law enforcement agencies, security forces, and local communities in promoting awareness against drug abuse and supporting the goal of building a drug-free society.

In a separate operation conducted on May 15, another cannabis destruction drive was carried out in the Chakzam area under Jang subdivision.

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The operation was led by Sub-Inspector Bapok Lego along with personnel from the Tawang Reserve Team. During the drive, officials reportedly detected wild cannabis plants spread across nearly 200 square metres in scattered patches.

Authorities stated that approximately 0.6 quintals of cannabis plants were destroyed on the spot after following standard destruction procedures.

Police officials noted that anti-drug drives and awareness campaigns will continue across vulnerable areas of the district in an effort to prevent narcotics-related activities and strengthen public participation in anti-drug initiatives.