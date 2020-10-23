Arunachal:  Joginder War Memorial inaugurated at Bum La

Tawang- Indian Army organised the Inauguration Ceremony of Joginder War Memorial at Bum La on 23 October 2020 coinciding with the day on which the Battle of Tongpen La (Bum La) took place in 1962.

Mrs Kulwant Kaur, the proud daughter of Sub Joginder Singh, PVC inaugurated the War Memorial in the presence of Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Sub Joginder Singh, 1st Battalion the Sikh Regt received the highest gallantry award, PARAM VIR CHAKRA in the Eastern Theatre during the 1962 Sino- India War.

Under the patronage of Arunachal Government and with efforts of Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, a War Memorial has been constructed at Bum La, where he made the supreme sacrifice.

On this occasion, political leaders, State Government and senior Army officials including Alo Libang, Health Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki, Agriculture Minister of Arunachal Pradesh , Jombey Tashi, MLA Lum La, Phurpa Tsering MLA Dirang, Tsering Tashi, MLA, Tawang, RP Upadhyaya, DGP, Arunachal Pradesh, Maj Gen SC Mohanty, Security Adviser to Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, GOC Ball of Fire Division and Commander Tawang Brigade.

CM asserted that the war memorial was a befitting tribute to Sub Joginder Singh, PVC and his comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1962 war. GOC, Ball of Fire expressed.