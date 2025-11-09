Arunachal: JNC’s 57th Annual College Day ‘Hill Top Radiance’ Opens

PASIGHAT- The 57th Annual College Day celebrations of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), themed ‘Hill Top Radiance’, commenced on Saturday with Education Minister PD Sona inaugurating the programme and calling for holistic development as envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Lighting the ceremonial Olympic torch along with Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, Sona urged students to look beyond academics and embrace values of teamwork, discipline, creativity, and sportsmanship. The torch was carried by Miss Albena Doley and Karmin Tekseng, symbolising the spirit of unity and youth power.

Sona reiterated that “youth is the powerhouse of the country,” emphasising that higher education institutions like JNC play a key role in nurturing future leaders. He praised the college for its pioneering role in expanding higher education since its establishment in 1964 and for its pan-Arunachal character reflected in its diverse student body.

Also Read- Tadu Haro Death Case; 3 Sainik School staff Arrested

A wide range of dignitaries graced the event, including Transport and RD Minister Ojing Tasing, MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, ADC HQ Pebika Lego, Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Vice Principal Dr. Leki Sitang, JNC Alumni President Anning Borang, and members of the public and faculty.

Institutional Achievements Highlighted

Minister Sona commended JNC’s academic journey and milestones over nearly six decades. The college, currently serving around 5,000 students with 78 faculty members, offers 14 undergraduate departments across Arts, Science, and Commerce and four postgraduate departments. Principal Dr. Taloh noted that JNC consistently produces university toppers and has made remarkable contributions in academics, research, cultural activities, and sports.

Also Read- Class XI Student Found Dead at Aalo School

Student Houses and Spirit of Competition

Students representing the four Houses—Lohitang, Kamdi, Kangto, and Dapha, named after prominent peaks of Arunachal Pradesh—participated enthusiastically in cultural, literary, sports, and creative events. Sona encouraged students to uphold unity and excellence, stating that “sportsmanship is the true winner.”

Student Demands and Ministerial Assurance

Responding to a memorandum submitted by JNCSU General Secretary Yapung Hemi, which included demands for a boundary wall, welcome gate, faculty augmentation, and drainage system for the football ground, Sona assured support and requested submission of detailed project proposals for consideration under the upcoming Budget Estimates.

Guest of Honour’s Address

Transport Minister and JNC alumnus Ojing Tasing expressed pride in the achievements of current students. He called for innovation, futuristic thinking, and continuity of JNC’s legacy in shaping human resources for Arunachal Pradesh. Tasing also assured assistance in resolving transportation challenges raised by the students’ union.

Awards and Cultural Highlights

The celebrations featured felicitation of winners of the walk-past competition, with the Hindi Department securing first place and Physics Department taking second. Students presented a mega dance performance, while VKV Oyan staged a band display to mark the opening day.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by AGS Anggit Moyong of JNCSU.