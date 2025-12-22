Arunachal: JNC Pasighat Holds Workshop on Child Rights

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Department of Political Science, Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, organised a one-day outreach workshop on sensitising children about their rights and ensuring safety measures at Government Upper Primary School, Jarku, on Monday.

The workshop, sponsored by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of JNC, aimed to create awareness among children, parents and teachers about child rights, safety mechanisms and protection from abuse. Students of Government UPS Jarku, teaching staff, resource persons and invited guests participated in the programme.

Dr Monshi Tayeng, Controller of Examination, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, attended the workshop as chief guest, while Dr Leki Sitang, vice principal of JNC Pasighat, was present as guest of honour. Resource persons included Dr Putoli Langkam, associate professor of Political Science, JNC Pasighat; Ayub Boko, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), East Siang district; Jenny Apum, president of ABK Youth Wing, East Siang; and Miding Domin of the All Bogong Students’ Union.

Explaining the objective of the workshop, coordinator Danggen Dameng said increasing instances of offences against children necessitated greater awareness and sensitisation. He stressed the importance of reaching out to children and parents to identify problems and work towards solutions through awareness programmes. Dameng also called for strong advocacy for child protection, including re-examining traditions and practices that may conflict with the safety and rights of children in the present context.

The resource persons referred to recent incidents involving crimes against children in the district, including cases reported from a private school in Mebo and Sainik School in Ruksin. They emphasised the need for a supportive and trusting relationship among students, parents and teachers so that children can share concerns related to abuse or misconduct without fear.

Dr Putoli Langkam encouraged children to speak openly with their parents and teachers about any form of wrongdoing. DSP Ayub Boko advised parents and students to seek police assistance in cases of offences against children and highlighted provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant laws.

Jenny Apum, representing the student community, expressed concern over the rise in offences against children in the district and urged parents to exercise caution while selecting educational institutions for their children. He also called for stronger community involvement in safeguarding children.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Monshi Tayeng and Dr Leki Sitang described the workshop as timely and effective, stressing the need for continued awareness initiatives on child rights and safety. They advised students to maintain mutual respect with teachers and encouraged them to report any wrongdoing to parents, school authorities or the police when necessary.