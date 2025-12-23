Arunachal: JNC Pasighat Bids Farewell to Dr Kamal Kishor Mishra

PASIGHAT- Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, the oldest college in Arunachal Pradesh, organised a farewell programme on Monday to honour Capt. (Dr.) Kamal Kishor Mishra, Associate Professor of Geography, marking the conclusion of his nearly 30 years of academic service in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Tasi Taloh lauded Dr Mishra’s long-standing contributions to the institution and the larger academic community. He described Dr Mishra’s tenure as one defined by commitment, compassion and collegiality, noting that his presence had a lasting influence on students, faculty and staff alike.

In his farewell address, Dr Mishra reflected on his three decades in Arunachal Pradesh as a deeply enriching personal and professional journey. He spoke about witnessing the transformation of the state from a region once perceived as remote to one increasingly connected by modern infrastructure.

Recalling his early days, he referred to the challenging road journeys to Bomdila as symbols of the state’s earlier isolation, contrasting them with the improved connectivity of the present. He described Arunachal Pradesh as a place of warmth, resilience and cultural richness, crediting its people for shaping his life and career.

Colleagues and speakers at the event highlighted Dr Mishra’s role as a mentor and his ability to connect with people across academic and social spheres. Seventeen faculty members delivered farewell addresses, sharing personal anecdotes and recounting his influence on their professional growth.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang described Dr Mishra as not only a dedicated academic but also a generous and approachable individual whose cheerful disposition and service-oriented attitude would be fondly remembered within the JNC community.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Dr Mishra’s son, Risheesh Mishra, expressed gratitude to Arunachal Pradesh for providing his father and family with opportunities and a fulfilling life. He spoke about being raised in the state as a privilege and credited his parents for instilling values of humility and rootedness.

The programme also noted the achievements of Dr Mishra’s family members, including his son, currently employed as a project manager in Delhi, and his daughter, who is pursuing an MBBS degree.

The farewell concluded with tributes and best wishes from the college community for Dr Mishra’s future endeavours, according to information shared by Dr Gete Umbrey, Media and Publicity In-Charge, JNC Pasighat.