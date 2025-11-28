Arunachal: JNC Hosts Two-Day National Archaeology Seminar

PASIGHAT- A two-day National Seminar on “Archaeology in Arunachal Pradesh” concluded on Friday at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat. The event, sponsored by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), was organised by the Department of History and marked an important academic effort to re-examine the State’s historical narratives through indigenous and archaeological lenses.

The seminar was coordinated by Dr. Leki Sitang, Vice Principal of JNC, along with co-coordinators Dr. P.D. Mize and Dr. Nuyu Mize, under the supervision of Talut Talom, Head of the Department of History.

‘We must reconstruct our own history’: Dr. Sitang

The inaugural session began with felicitation of the guests, followed by the welcome address by Dr. Sitang, who stressed the need for historical reclamation.

“We must actively reconstruct and reinvent our own history, moving beyond what has been handed down by outsiders,” he said.

He emphasised that a diligent and interpretive approach to archaeological data could help produce a more authentic, inclusive account of the region’s past.

Keynote Address by Prof. Byomkesh Tripathy

Delivering the keynote lecture, Prof. Tripathy highlighted the multi-directional historical linkages of Arunachal Pradesh and noted that the field of Art and Archaeology in the State remains largely unexplored.

“A holistic view that integrates geography, neighbouring histories, and ancient trade and migration routes is essential,” he said.

He added that the hilly regions share cultural affinities with Tibet and Myanmar, while the foothills connect with broader Indian historical flows. He underscored the need to integrate local tribal perspectives and indigenous knowledge systems into archaeological studies.

Chief Guest MLA Oken Tayeng Stresses Indigenous Foundations

MLA Oken Tayeng, attending as Chief Guest, underscored the national significance of grounding archaeology in local narratives.

“The foundations of Arunachal’s archaeology and cultural history must come from its own people,” he said.

He called for deeper involvement of local communities in archaeological work and more inclusive public discussions.

Institutional Commitment Highlighted

JNC Principal Tasi Taloh stressed the importance of ensuring that local wisdom and tribal histories remain central to academic research.

An abstract volume of the seminar proceedings was also released on the occasion.

Technical Sessions Focus on New Frameworks & Cultural Connectivity

Technical Session I- Led by Prof. Marco Babit Mitri (NEHU), who argued for aligning archaeological materials with local myths and oral narratives to create dynamic, people-centred histories. He called for rejecting “blanket understandings” in favour of nuanced, context-driven interpretations.

Technical Sessio II- Conducted by Prof. Chandan Kr Sharma (Dibrugarh University), who highlighted archaeological evidence as a key tool for understanding the mobility and interconnectedness of cultures. He said that archaeological findings prove no community exists in isolation.

Both sessions included paper presentations and scholarly exchanges.

The national seminar concluded on Friday with closing deliberations and a valedictory session, marking a meaningful step toward advancing archaeological research rooted in indigenous perspectives in Arunachal Pradesh.