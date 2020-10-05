Arunachal: Jikke Tako inaugurated a multipurpose auditorium cum community hall in Tali 

Tali: Jikke Tako, MLA from Tali constituency, inaugurated a multipurpose auditorium cum community hall with an estimated cost of 1 crore with one hundred sitting capacity constructed by RWD on Saturday. Tako also take part in distribution of face mask, sanitizers and awareness programme in the area.

Later hile taking part in review meeting of all heads of department of Kra daadi district and Tali sub-division, Tako said that now there should be no excuse in the name of Covid 19, as the time has been passed and there is no further lockdown in the name of Coronavirus and new normal SoP has been issued by the central and state government. He said.

All activities is being functioning normally while maintaining all precautionary measures of Covid 19 as economic activities has started functioning normally and further there should be no excuse which may hamper the development process. Jikke said.

All issued which include Yangte-Tali, water supply project, several PMGSY roads, Covid 19 management issue, infrastructure development and other were discussed.

