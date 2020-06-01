Arunachal: JDAA opposes superannuation age of govt doctors

Itanagar- The Junior Doctors’ Association of Arunachal (JDAA) has written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention over three issues raised by them. The JDAA have oppose increase in superannuation age of govt doctors from 62 to 65 years, sought retirement of administrative doctors (non-clinicians) working under Arunachal Pradesh Health Service at the age of 60 years and has demanded for fresh recruitment of medical officer and junior specialist against existing vacancies and the retiring doctors.

The association said increasing the superannuation age will lead to stagnation of jobs in the department thereby denying opportunities for the junior and young doctors.

“There are many MBBS and post graduate doctors from Arunachal who are more than willing to join the health service, but for long there have been no recruitment for Medical Officer and Junior Specialist. This decision to increase retirement age will definitely delay the recruitment process which will create a backlog for creation of new posts,” the association stated.

The association also said doctors who are on the verge of retirement cannot be posted for Covid 19 duty as per guidelines and therefore there is no justification for increasing the retirement age.

Further they said the doctors who are into administrative jobs and not involved in patient care at hospitals should be retired at the age of 60 years just like any other govt employee. They have appealed to the state government to rethink and carry out the fresh recruitments for the greater interest of the society and state.