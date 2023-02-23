ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: JCANV submit representation against PAJSC’s demand for ‘Null and Void’

The committee have also submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in this regard.

ITANAGAR-  The Joint Committee Against Null and Void ( JCANV ) pray to the state government to take back its decision to send the PAJSC demand of “Null and Void” to APPSC for consideration.

Opposing the demand for “null and void” put forward by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee ( PAJSC ), which the government has agreed to send to APPSC. The committee have also submitted a representation to the Chief Secretary, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh in this regard.

In a press release JCANV said that “ It is a matter of concern for the entire state that if the government succumbs to the unjust demands a wrong trend will be set. In future, it may be used as a precedent by unsuccessful candidates with vested interest to look for any mal practices with intention to nullify the exam as in any competitive exams the number of successful candidates are always less than unsuccessful candidates. Therefore, not giving into the demand of null and void will not only protect the merit system but would also provide security of service of the present but also the future candidates”.

Further the release said “ under the purview of null and void, three (03) Combined Competitive Examinations fall, viz; 2014, 2017 and 2021 besides exams for Doctors, Teachers, Police, Engineers, Agriculture Development Officers, Horticulture Development Officers, Assistant Conservators of Forest, Range Forest Officers, AMDOs, ASOs and many more, accounting for over 2000 govt employees, who have been earnestly rendering public services in various parts of the state stand to lose their job, severely disrupt the functioning of the government setup.

Also, to join the current post, many people have resigned from their previous jobs as Lecturers, Teachers, Doctors, JEs, AEs, Bank POs, Junior Officers in Police and in Central PSUs etc. to serve the state in a better capacity. In addition, many of the employees have crossed the upper age limit for appearing for exams, while many are married and have parental responsibilities, which makes their chances of appearing and passing fresh exams, practically impossible.

In this circumstances if the government’s consideration of the demand for Null and Void and to forward the matter to the APPSC, when there is an already undergoing investigation, puts a question mark on the job security and integrity of all the affected batches which has immensely demotivated all the innocent and hard-working Govt employees.

JCANV representation to the CS, Arunachal Pradesh 

ITANAGR-  Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper. During the bandh,  a clash between security personnel and protesters occurred resulting in 10 people injured, including four security officials. Ten persons, including four security officials, were injured in Itanagar after a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission turned violent on Friday, reported ANI. Despite the administration’s imposition of Section 144, hundreds of youths continued protesting on the streets and shouting slogans. Chukhu Apa, IGP (L&O), stated “To control the situation, security personnel were forced to use tear gas and resort baton charges upon the protesters. Four security officials were injured during the clash. Adequate security personnel deployed in Itanagar capital region.” Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has “called off ” the swearing-in Ceremony of the New APPSC Team. The swearing-in Ceremony of the New chairman and members Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was slated to be held on Friday (February 17). ( This is a developing story )

