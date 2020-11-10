Arunachal: Jawa Motorcycle dealer inaugurated at Lekhi

Lekhi- Jawa Motorcycle dealer inaugurated at Lekhi. One of the strong and stylist motorbike “ JAWA” showroom (J H Automobile) opposite of Indian Oil Petrol Pump inaugurated at Lekhi by Teli Neni (businessman) of Doimukh in presence of Teli Tangum (Managing Director).

The three top models Jawa 42 Top varient(ABS) Starting price is 1,79000, Jawa(classic) price starts at 1,89000 and jawa Perak at 1,99000 respectively.

Booking for these bikes are open.If any one wanted to book these bike, can contact Jitu Chaudhury, Sales team leader at – 8794770440- Jitu Choudhury.

Watch Video

p;