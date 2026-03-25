Arunachal: Japanese Language Proposal at APU Discussed

PASIGHAT- A delegation from Job is Well Co. Ltd, a Tokyo-based educational and employment services company, visited Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) on Tuesday to explore the feasibility of introducing Japanese language teaching at the institution.

The delegation was led by Nuyi Yirang, Local Coordinator and a graduate in Japanese Studies from the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. Other members included Kazuki Maekoba, Chief Operating Officer of Job is Well and Chief Academic Officer of Job is Well India, and Mansi Yogesh Naik, CEO of Job is Well India and Managing Director.

The team met Registrar Narmi Darang and presented an overview of the company’s operations, which focus on preparing Indian candidates for employment opportunities in Japan, particularly in the caregiving sector. Their services include awareness programmes, intensive Japanese language training, examination preparation, workplace readiness, and post-arrival support.

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Company representatives said their India-based subsidiary, Jobiswell India Pvt Ltd, has developed an integrated curriculum combining language proficiency with personality development and training in Japanese workplace culture. The programme is delivered by both Indian and native Japanese instructors.

During the discussion, the delegation highlighted that introducing Japanese language teaching at APU could equip students with market-relevant skills while opening pathways to structured employment opportunities in Japan. The company also noted its existing collaborations with educational institutions across India and expressed interest in expanding its presence in the Northeast.

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Registrar Darang responded positively to the proposal, acknowledging its potential benefits for students and institutional growth. However, he clarified that the introduction of such a programme would require prior approval from the state government and the Education Department.

“If the government provides its approval, the university will make every effort to develop and operationalize Japanese language teaching at APU,” Darang said.

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He advised the company to initiate engagement with the state authorities to secure the necessary clearances, adding that the university would be prepared to collaborate once approvals are obtained.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the university’s openness and indicated its willingness to pursue the required permissions. Representatives also stated their readiness to support curriculum development, faculty training, and quality assurance mechanisms if the programme is approved.

Both sides agreed to remain in communication as the proposal progresses through official channels. The initiative, if implemented, could mark a step towards aligning higher education in the region with emerging global employment trends.