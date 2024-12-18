ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Janeth Pinggam’s film ‘NUMB’ nominated for JIFF 2025

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s filmmaker Janeth Pinggam’s film “NUMB” has been nominated for the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) 2025, scheduled to held  from January 17 to January 21, 2025, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Janeth belongs to Shi-Yomi district.

The selection of NUMB in the short story category represents a noteworthy early career accomplishment for Pinggam. The festival’s jury, which consists of 30 individuals from 12 nations, evaluated 1,651 entries from 77 countries over the course of a demanding three-month procedure before making the final selection.

“NUMB” has garnered significant attention for its compelling narrative and cinematic brilliance, marking a promising start to Pinggam’s filmmaking career.

Apart from her directorial endeavors, Pinggam is also making her mark as an actress, currently playing a supporting role in a South Indian movie being shot in the picturesque Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh.

She is a multi-talented vocalist and poet who has worked with Arunachal Pradeshi rap artists K4 Kekho and Mungs T.

The 17th edition of JIFF will showcase films from across the globe, including entries from the United States, Germany, Canada, China, and the United Kingdom.

JIFF, touted as one of the world’s largest competitive film festivals for fiction films, has been held annually in Jaipur since 2009 and is conducted by the Jaipur International Film Festival Trust.

Congratulating the actor on X, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh wrote, “Congratulations to Janeth Pinggam for her debut film ‘NUMB’ being nominated at the 17th Jaipur International Film Festival 2025!”

“Wishing her great success and looking forward to more cinematic brilliance,” CM Khandu added.

Deputy chief minister Chowna Mein  wrote in his social media platform “It’s inspiring to see young talents from Arunachal Pradesh making their mark in the entertainment industry, reflecting the creativity and artistic potential of the State. Best wishes for JIFF 2025 and many more milestones ahead!

Janeth’s achievements shine a spotlight on the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, inspiring young talents in the region. The state eagerly awaits her continued contributions to Indian cinema.

