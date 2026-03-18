Arunachal: Janbo Residents Submit Consent for SUMP Project

YINGKIONG- Community support for the proposed SUMP project in Upper Siang district continued to grow on Tuesday as additional residents of Janbo village submitted their consent for conducting the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) survey.

According to officials, 12 more residents of Janbo village formally submitted their consent in support of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that had been signed earlier on March 15, 2026. On that occasion, 18 residents had endorsed the MoU at a meeting held at the DC Bungalow meeting hall in Yingkiong.

On behalf of the consenting villagers, Yangkeng Takuk handed over the authorization letter to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at the Deputy Commissioner’s office chamber in Yingkiong.

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The handover took place in the presence of Er. Atek Miyu, Nodal Officer for the SUMP project, along with representatives of the Project Affected Families (PAFs).

With the latest submissions, 30 households out of a total of 55 households in Janbo village have now expressed consent for the PFR survey, representing approximately 54 percent of the village households.

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Officials indicated that the increasing number of consenting households reflects a degree of community engagement and support for the proposed project at the preliminary survey stage. The PFR survey is expected to assess the technical feasibility, potential impacts, and planning requirements of the proposed SUMP before any further decisions regarding the project are taken.

Authorities said the ongoing consultation process is part of efforts to ensure that the perspectives of local residents and project-affected families are considered during the early stages of project planning.