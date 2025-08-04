Arunachal: ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

LOHIT- In a landmark move for sustainable rural development and food security, the 9th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) carried out its first procurement of local organic produce under the ambitious Mission Arun Himveer in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit district. The initiative marks a significant leap toward building an institutional market for local farmers while ensuring nutritional food supply for border forces.

The event witnessed the official procurement of 200 kg bananas, 100 kg pumpkins, and 100 kg pineapples by the ITBP from the Lohit Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (LOFPCL), a registered FPO formed to promote organic and chemical-free farming.

MLA Dr. Mohesh Chai, who graced the occasion, called the moment “historic” and praised the mission for simultaneously addressing organic farming, jawans’ nutrition, reverse migration, and border economy empowerment.

He warned against reliance on formalin-laced frozen food and urged ITBP units to prioritize local organic alternatives for the safety of soldiers and the dignity of local farmers. Dr. Chai also stressed that institutional procurement like this could wean farmers away from illegal cultivation such as opium.

Deputy Commissioner K.N. Damo applauded the effort for creating a direct farm-to-force linkage, reducing supply chains, and improving food freshness and quality. He acknowledged concerns over low procurement rates and assured farmers their demands would be raised with authorities.

Mr. Songelung Mam, Managing Director of LOFPCL, called the day a turning point, describing how the FPO’s vision of organic agriculture is now translating into institutional market access. He pledged to scale up procurement with seasonal supplies and growing ITBP demand.

Commandant Ashok Singh Bisht of the 9th Battalion, ITBP, expressed strong support for the initiative. He emphasized that the Mission fulfills two core goals—nutritious food for jawans and a steady market for farmers. He shared future plans for procuring fish, paneer, and milk from local FPOs as the program expands.

However, Ajan Pul, representative of the local Fishery and Veterinary FPO, raised concerns over unfair procurement pricing and appealed for government review of current tender norms to ensure farmers receive remunerative prices.

The event was attended by ZPC Dasula Krisikro, ZPM Balong Tindiya, Heads of Departments, PRI members, and other stakeholders, demonstrating unified support for Mission Arun Himveer, a model of strategic collaboration between security forces, government, and farmers.