Arunachal: ITBP Procures Local Produce Under Mission Arun Himveer

KOLORIANG- A procurement programme under Mission Arun Himveer was successfully conducted on February 3 at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Camp, Koloriang, in Kurung Kumey district, with the objective of strengthening the rural economy and supporting local farmers and Self Help Groups (SHGs).

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ARSRLM) – Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Koloriang, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Under the initiative, ITBP procured locally grown agricultural produce, including potato, orange, pumpkin, and ginger, directly from farmers and SHGs of the region. Officials said the procurement ensured fair prices and assured market access while encouraging the consumption of fresh, locally produced commodities.

The programme was coordinated by Bengia Mekap, Agriculture Development Officer, Rubu Tade, Block Coordinator, ARSRLM, and Naresh Kumar, Inspector, ITBP. Officials said coordinated efforts among departments ensured the smooth execution of the procurement drive.

According to organisers, the initiative has helped improve the economic condition of farmers and SHG members by reducing dependence on middlemen and strengthening institutional market linkages. Beneficiaries expressed satisfaction with the programme, stating that assured procurement encourages increased agricultural production and collective entrepreneurship.

Officials said Mission Arun Himveer continues to serve as a key platform for linking farmers and SHGs with institutional buyers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to rural development, women empowerment, livelihood enhancement, and building a self-reliant local economy, particularly in border districts.