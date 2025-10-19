Arunachal: ITBP Organizes Cycle Rally Under Fit India Freedom Run at Aalo

AALO- The 57th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Aalo, organized a Cycle Rally under the “Fit India Freedom Run 6.0” campaign on 19th October 2025.

The event was inaugurated and flagged off by Anil Kumar, Commandant of the 57th Battalion, ITBP. The rally was aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of health, fitness, and an active lifestyle among the public.

The cycle rally was organized in collaboration with the 20th Battalion, ITBP, and the 7th JAK Rifles, Indian Army. Commandant Anil Kumar, Deputy Commandant Kuljeet Singh, officers and JCOs of the 7th JAK Rifles, and Himveers of the 57th and 20th Battalions participated with great zeal and enthusiasm.

As part of the campaign, a 5.0 km Road Run and Walk for HWWA members and a 1600-metre children’s run were also organized under the guidance of Adv. Jayshree Tandon, Chief Patron, HWWA, 57th Battalion. Families and children within the ITBP campus actively participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Adv. Jayshree Tandon emphasized the importance of health, stating that “Health is true wealth; when the body is healthy, the mind remains cheerful.”

Addressing the participants, Commandant Anil Kumar said that the Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 encourages every citizen to embrace a fit and active lifestyle. He appreciated the enthusiasm of all participants and urged everyone to remain alert about their physical and mental health.

Through the rally and runs, the event inspired Himveers, soldiers, and their families to maintain strength, discipline, and resilience — embodying the spirit of the Fit India Movement and the ethos of the ITBP.