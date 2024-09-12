Arunachal: ITBP IG calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Dr. Akun Sabharwal, Inspector General, North East Frontier Headquarters, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Itanagar called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 12th September 2024.

They discussed various topics, including the development of Vibrant Border Villages, enhancing security, and improving communication infrastructure in border areas.

The Governor appreciated the efforts and role of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting their professionalism, commitment to their duties and responsibilities and their support in providing assistance to the local population.

Emphasizing the importance of national interest and mutual benefit, the Governor urged IG, ITBP to advise his personnel to actively motivate local youth to join the armed forces, as well as scout for sporting talent in the districts.

Dr. Sabharwal, who assumed charge of the NE Frontier Headquarters on 9th September 2024, assured the Governor that he would address the points raised during their discussion.