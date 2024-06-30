ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ITBP evacuate a heart patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu

Massive slide occurred at Pasighat - Mariyang-Yingkiong national highway near Geying today afternoon. A goods truck also swept away, however no casualty reported.

Last Updated: June 30, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ITBP evacuate a heart patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu

ITANAGAR–  20 Bn of ITBP conducted a heroic rescue mission in Arunachal Pradesh. Using their mountaineering skills, they evacuated a medical emergency (heart) patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu (Aalo).

Massive slide occurred at Pasighat – Mariyang-Yingkiong national highway near Geying today afternoon. A goods truck also swept away, however no casualty reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Heavy rain lashed Bordumsa-Dayum area of Changlang district. Several houses and villages are inundated by flood water.  District administration has rescued several families from the flood affected areas.

Paglam village in Lower Dibang Valley  also inundated in flood water after heavy rai today. Several houses were affected, and road communication was disrupted. School building and dozens of houses submerged in flood water.

The flooding has also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, making it difficult for emergency services to reach the affected areas.

Baririjo, located in the Upper Subansiri district, has been severely impacted by relentless heavy rainfall. The continuous downpour has caused widespread disruption, affecting daily life and local infrastructure.

Arunachal Pradesh has recently experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding across the region. The torrential downpours have resulted in swollen rivers and inundated areas, causing disruptions to daily life and infrastructure damage.

The government and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue and relief operations to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued red alert warning for Upper Siang. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms likely at isolated places in the next 24hrs.

People are requested to avoid going to river, streams or water sources. Also people living in and around landslide prone areas and villages situated at river bank to remain vigilant.

Tags
Last Updated: June 30, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police observes International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Arunachal: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed in Tawang

Arunachal: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed in Tawang

Arunachal: NMBA observes “International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

Arunachal: NMBA observes “International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”

Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Arunachal: DLMCCC Meeting of Heads of Schools held at Tezu

Arunachal: DLMCCC Meeting of Heads of Schools held at Tezu

Arunachal: A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

Arunachal: A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: Heavy rain lashes Leparada district

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: DLMC meeting held at TEZU

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Orientation and sensitization program on JJ Act, POCSO and sexual harassment of Women at workplace held

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses disappointment over slow progress on NH-415 from Papu Nala to Nirjuli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button