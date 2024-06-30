Arunachal: ITBP evacuate a heart patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu

ITANAGAR– 20 Bn of ITBP conducted a heroic rescue mission in Arunachal Pradesh. Using their mountaineering skills, they evacuated a medical emergency (heart) patient and stranded civilians after a massive landslide near Tatu (Aalo).

Massive slide occurred at Pasighat – Mariyang-Yingkiong national highway near Geying today afternoon. A goods truck also swept away, however no casualty reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Heavy rain lashed Bordumsa-Dayum area of Changlang district. Several houses and villages are inundated by flood water. District administration has rescued several families from the flood affected areas.

Paglam village in Lower Dibang Valley also inundated in flood water after heavy rai today. Several houses were affected, and road communication was disrupted. School building and dozens of houses submerged in flood water.

The flooding has also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, making it difficult for emergency services to reach the affected areas.

Baririjo, located in the Upper Subansiri district, has been severely impacted by relentless heavy rainfall. The continuous downpour has caused widespread disruption, affecting daily life and local infrastructure.

Arunachal Pradesh has recently experienced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding across the region. The torrential downpours have resulted in swollen rivers and inundated areas, causing disruptions to daily life and infrastructure damage.

The government and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue and relief operations to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued red alert warning for Upper Siang. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms likely at isolated places in the next 24hrs.

People are requested to avoid going to river, streams or water sources. Also people living in and around landslide prone areas and villages situated at river bank to remain vigilant.