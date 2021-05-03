Arunachal: ITBP ADG AM Prasad calls on the Governor BD Mishra

ITANAGAR- The Additional Director General, Eastern Command, Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Guwahati, Amrit Mohan Prasad, IPS called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 3rd May 2021. They discussed about overall security scenario of the State in the Indo-Tibetan Border and welfare of the ITBP personnel stationed in the border areas.

The Governor emphasised that to reinforce the security of the nation, the welfare of the personnel must be the priority. He asked the Additional Director General to regularly interact with the officers and personnel posted on the forward pickets in the border areas.

The Governor, who has visited remote ITBP Posts in Sarli, Taksing, Monigong, Dambin and Kibitho advised the Additional Director General to maintain good relationship with the local population and assist them in the times of need. He said that civic action programmes must be promoted and taken up regularly to help the civil population in and around the areas of the ITBP forward posts.

The Governor stressed that COVID protocols must be maintained in all the establishments and posts of the ITBP. He also suggested that ITBP officers and personnel must educate and assist the villagers about COVID-19 pandemic so that the rural areas of the State remain safe from Coronavirus.