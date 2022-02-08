Arunachal: Itanagar to get RBI sub-office

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had a fruitful meeting with Sanjeev Singha, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, North Eastern Region along with his team of senior RBI officials at his official residence here today.

The meeting was held in connection with the setting up of a Sub – Office of Reserve Bank of India in Itanagar through which the Central Bank of the country would be leveraging it’s operations in Arunachal Pradesh, especially Financial Inclusion, Literacy and Awareness programmes.

Mein assured to extend all support and cooperation from the Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for the early establishment of Sub-Office of Reserve Bank of India in the State capital.

Among others, Minister PHED & Water Supply, Wangki Lowang, Commissioner Planning, Prashant Lokhande, Secretary Finance, Y W Ringu, Deputy General Manager of RBI Guwahati, Saba Shaikh, Asstt. General Manager, Ritesh Kumar, AGM Nabin Khakhlary and Manager, Nimeet Kr. Garg were also present in the meeting.