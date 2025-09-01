ITANAGAR- As part of the ongoing Solung Festival celebrations, the Literary Affairs Committee, Solung Festival Celebration Committee (SFCC-ICR 2025) successfully concluded a series of literary competitions that drew vibrant participation from all age groups, ranging from children to elders.

The highlight of the event was the Short Folk Tales of Adis (Lukí-Pokí) competition held in both junior and senior categories, organized under the motto: “Let’s Join Our Hands to Preserve Our Heritage: Save Our Language, Empower Our Future!”

Results – Oral & Poem Recitations:

Adi Agom Lukí-Pokí (Oral Recitation – Open Category): Ogom Lego (1st), Getom Borang (2nd), Nangki Padung (3rd).

Folktale Recitation – Junior: Yangki Mibang (1st), Katem Taki (2nd), Ivana Pertin (3rd).

Poem Recitation – Senior: Ogom Lego (1st), Asimi Talom (2nd), Asinam Tamut (3rd).

Poem Recitation – Junior: Karje Pamo (1st), Yangki Mibang (2nd), Diyang Anne (3rd).

Folktale Recitation – Senior: Ogom Lego (1st), Mingki Nangkar (2nd), Tomas Kiri (3rd).

Results – Drawing & Painting Competitions (Éngo Takar Déré, Golgi Bote Gangging, Itanagar):

Painting – Sub-Junior: Ivana Pertin (1st), Eswari Sarkar (2nd), Karken Pamo (3rd).

Painting – Junior: Miloarda Tabi (1st), Aina Tonrik Jerang (2nd), Mito Pertin (3rd).

Painting – Senior: Tokmem Pertin (1st), Tagru Yajum (2nd), Charlin Lego (3rd).

Speaking at the event, Retired ADC Talom Dupak encouraged participants to continue engaging in such literary and cultural activities to preserve local dialects and pass them on to the younger generation.

The competitions were guided by the efforts of the Literary Affairs Committee led by Dr. Mitinam Pertin, and were graced by eminent personalities including Dr. Nabam Tata (Retd Under Secretary) as Chief Guest, Ponung Boring Dupak (Director, Planning) as Guest of Honour, and noted sculptor Dr. Bahom Kaling Darang as Special Guest.

The programme concluded with an appeal to the community to actively nurture and safeguard indigenous languages and cultural expressions.