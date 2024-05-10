Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust Interstate Sex Racket, Rescues Four Minor Girls, Arrests 15 Accused

ITANAGAR– The Itanagar police busted a interstate sex racket with the arrest of 15 people, including traffickers and hotel owners. This was disclosed by SP Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh.

Addressing a Press conference on Friday, SP informed that “ the sex racket was busted after receiving initial inputs on 4th May about a prostitution ring involving minor girls being run at Chimpu. The Capital Police team conducted raid at the alleged brothel cum residence of one Techi Rina @ Ania and Jamlo Tagung and rescued three minor girls. On examination the two minor girls revealed that they have been trafficked to Itanagar from Dhemaji of Assam by Sisters Pushpanjali Mili @ Tutu Mili and Pumima MIli. After being trafficked to Itanagar they have been forced Into prostitution by the sisters in addition to Ania and Jamlo.

The third victim girl is the daughter of Jamlo Tagung form his first marriage and she was not forced into prostitution and has been reunited with her mother were she is safe.

The matter was conveyed to CWC and based upon their complaint a case vide !tanager WPS Case No- 20/24 Ws 373 IPC MI Section- 6/8112 POCSO Act and Section-3/4/5/6 of Immoral Trafficking Mt was registered and taken up for investigation.

Consequently, it was learned that two more minor girls trafficked from Dhemaji, Assam are also there and are presently in custody of Pushpanjali Mili from Ganga, itanager. Capital Police team rescued the other two minor girls as well, bringing the total rescue of the victim minor girls In this case to four.

All four traffickers cum pimps namely Pushpanjali Mili @ Tutu Mil, Pumima Mili, Techi Ania and Jamlo Tagung have been arrested and are presently in police custody wherein the rescued minor girls are at Shelter Homes wheere they are receiving further medical and mental health care.

The investigation undertaken till now has revealed that the Pushpanjali Mili and Pumima Mili run a beauty Parlor by the name of Pompi and Rosni Beauty Parlor at Vivek Vihar, Itanagar. They procure minor girls from poor families in Dhemaji, Assam on the pretext of getting them jobs at ltanagar.

Once the girls are brought here the two sisters with their network of pimps including Techi Ania, Jamlo Tagung, Pushpa Mandal and Laxmi Gorh would look for suitable customers to have sex with the minor victim girls through Whalsapp Groups and other conventional channels.

Once they find a probable customer looking for minor girls they would share the photos of the victim minor girls with them on Whatsapp, fix the rate and then the girls would be driven to the customer by the husband of either Pushpanjali or Ania who would have booked a hotel room or the customer would come down to the residence of Ania or any other place of their choosing.

The customers would sexually assault the minor girls: pay up the pimps and leave. The money would be kept by the pimps wherein at regular intervals they would take the minor girls for shopping, buy them clothes etc.

The Capital Police have arrested all the persons who had trafficked the girls, the pimps who would procure customers for the girls and the persons who would take the minor victim girls to the customers once the deal was done between the pimp and the customer/assailant, informed the SP Capital, Rohit Rajbir Singh.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Immoral Trafficking Act.

Capital Police has also identified the two hotels where the assailants had sexually assaulted the victim girls, and have written for cancellations of licenses for the said hotels to the concerned authority and are also initiating legal action against the hotel managers/owners who had given the rooms to the assailants and pimps being fully aware of the purpose for which the room was being booked.

Meanwhile, Capital Police acknowledges the efforts of the entire police team across all ranks that have put in so much effort from rescuing the minor girls to arresting the perpetrators who were scattered all across the state and some even outside the state.