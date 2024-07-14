Arunachal: Itanagar Police Bust Inter-State Child Trafficking Ring

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Police have busted an interstate child trafficking and prostitution racket targeting girls from the northeastern region, especially Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

Two minor girls were rescued and five individuals were arrested from Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He said the case came to light on June 10, when the Itanagar Women police station received information about two missing girls aged 15 and 16 years. The victims were rescued from a house in Chimpu in Papum Pare district.

The 15-year-old, a resident of East Kameng district, was lured to Delhi in September 2023 and forced into prostitution. The other girl who was from Kurung Kumey district, was about to be trafficked to Delhi when she was rescued.

A special police team, formed to investigate the case, made several arrests over 15 days, Singh said.

Two including the kingpin of the racket were arrested in New Delhi while three others were taken into custody from different places in the northeastern state.

Singh emphasised the need for increased societal awareness and proactive measures to protect children from such exploitation.

“The investigation is going on. We are committed to ensuring that all perpetrators are brought to justice,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the police have submitted charge sheet in a sex racket involving trafficking of five minor girls in May before the court of Special POCSO judge against 28 accused people.

Singh said that police have arrested two persons in the case. More arrests are likely to follow in the coming days, the SP added.

The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) urged APSCW to Initiate an immediate and impartial investigation, Identify and rescue any victims involved in this alleged sex racket and Ensure that all perpetrators, regardless of their position or influence, are brought to justice under the full extent of the law.