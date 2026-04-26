Arunachal: Itanagar Hosts Vibrant Fashion Show Night 2026

ITANAGAR— The third day of an ongoing cultural celebration in Itanagar featured a fashion show event that brought together students, faculty, and invited guests in a structured display of cultural expression and contemporary style.

The programme began with the audience assembling at 6:30 pm, followed by the reception of guests at 7:00 pm. The formal segment opened at 7:10 pm with a welcome address by Geto Yudik, Assistant Professor and Overall Cultural Incharge. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, felicitated the chief guest and the panel of judges. Registrar Vijay Tripathi was also present.

The fashion show commenced at 8:00 pm and was organised into multiple rounds. The first segment, themed “Traditional Cum Introduction,” began at 8:30 pm, where participants presented attire representing diverse cultural identities, highlighting regional aesthetics and heritage.

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The event also included speeches and interactive segments. Nabam Abu, President of the Capital Complex Body Building Association, addressed the audience at 9:15 pm, emphasising the importance of youth engagement in both cultural and physical activities. A former HUSU president also delivered a speech during the programme.

The second round, “Casual Wear,” started at 9:30 pm, focusing on contemporary fashion and stage confidence. At 9:40 pm, Likha Saaya, State President of the Republican Party of India in Arunachal Pradesh, addressed the gathering, noting the role of such events in encouraging student participation.

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Following an entertainment break, the final round, “Formal Wear Cum Q&A,” began at 10:20 pm. This segment assessed both presentation and communication skills of the contestants. The top five participants were announced at 11:00 pm, followed by an entertainment segment involving audience participation.

Results were declared at 11:30 pm. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Tana Nutul, Assistant Professor and Cultural Incharge, at 11:40 pm. The event ended with a group photo session involving participants and organisers.

The fashion show formed part of a broader cultural programme and served as a platform for students to engage in creative expression, combining elements of tradition and modernity.