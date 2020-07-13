Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Region witnesses violation of lockdown

Itanagar- Massive violation of Lockdown have been seen in the entire Itanagar Capital Region this morning while the capital police has to face a tough time in managing the traffic and closing the several markets along the NH-415.

In the wake of rapid spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), the state cabinet on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the capital region till 20 July.

After government extensions of lockdown capital Complex deputy commissioner also issued new guidelines for the opening of ration shops, groceries and vegetable vendors only in colonies and sectors in capital complex.

But this morning hundreds of vehicles has started plying on main road openly violating the lockdown announced by capital District Magistrate Komkar Dulom. Heavy rush seen in Gandhi market, Ganga market and others main markets alongwith NH-415. Few shops of Gandhi market were also tried to open but after intervene of capital police they closed their shops.

Itanagar Police station OC, P Simi said that due to misunderstanding large number of peoples comes out. As per DA order the ration shops, groceries and vegetable vendors of only sector areas in capital complex will be allowed to open from 9 am to 5 pm. As per the order shops in main market are not allowed to open, but several shops in main market also open and peoples coming out at main road and main market for shopping.

Traffic jam at Bank Tinali was reflecting that the denizen of Itanagar is still not ready to follow lockdown norms. Capital police personals were also busy to control the traffic and were requesting people to go back their home. They were allowing only those people who are exempted by capital administration.

Several patrolling team has been constituted as per advisory of the SP Tumme Amo and also announcement are being made through PA system to abide the rule of law and advisory which are issued in the greater interest and safety of masses from the infection of Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Any emergency cases are always allowed but they should be careful while maintaining all SoP and advisory of Covid-10. Simi said.

All people including Police, magistrate, para-medical staffs, doctors and frontline workers are working 24×7 and we need to cooperate and support them instead of criticizing in their duty time. It is high time and we all have to abide the advisory of the administration and health department. Simi added.