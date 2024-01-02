Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Region Administration organized Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

ITANAGAR- The District Administrative Itanagar Capital Region organized Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Akash deep, Niti Vihar and G-Extension, Town Baptish Church, Naharlagun today on 2nd January 2024 which was actively participated by the officers, Corporators, BJP karyakartas and beneficiaries.

The vehicle containing IEC materials while covering the entire Itanagar area made a stopover at Akashdeep, Kingcup school of Itanagar and Naharlagun during which it screened documentaries on developmental actives and initiatives of the Union Government.During the program, services were provided by various departments and beneficiaries were also felicitated.

Tadar Niglar State General Secretary BJP flag off the vehicle for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme at Niti Vihar, near King cup Public School Itanagar in presence of Deputy Commissioner Capital Talo Potom , Shri Porchu Tamin Convener library Cell, Nima Sange Co-convener media Department, Mrs Tadar Hanghi Corporator, Chukhu Talo District Planning Officer, others officers and BJP karyakartas.

Speaking to the media Tadar Niglar state General Secretary said that main objective of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme to raise awareness relating to the implementation of several central schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana, PM Svannidhi, PM Suraksha Bima, Ayushman Bharat, and various initiatives of Pema Khandu Government in the state and take a benefits by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged educated unemployed youth to avail the benefits from the govt. through Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Programme which is organizing every corner of the state.

Deputy Commissioner capital Talo Potom along with corporators flagged off the vehicle for Naharlagun. The DC & Corporators distributed gas cylinder and stoves to the beneficiaries of Ujwala Yojana.

During the program, services were provided by various departments and beneficiaries were also felicitated. DC Potom, speaking to media, informed about the motto of launching this IEC van by the Government of India.

He said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme is to create awareness among the people regarding the developmental schemes launched by the Government. Various flagship welfare programmes implemented by the Government of India have helped in making people self-reliant by 2047, India is projected to be one among the developed countries, the DC said.

He also mentioned that the Central government is designing and implementing various schemes for the poor and to provide financial benefits to the needy peoples in the country and to make then self reliance.

Tarh Tarak State BJP Vice-President cum Convener Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme said that the programme need to be cover all the wards and rural area of Itanagar Capital Region to aware about the various govt schemes to take benefits/avail by the various beneficiaries.