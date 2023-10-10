ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ program rolled out in Pasighat

More than 800 students from various schools and colleges participated in the ‘Space on Wheels’ exposition,................

Last Updated: October 10, 2023
PASIGHAT-   The ‘Space on Wheels’ program – a mobile exhibition by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA) – was rolled out at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The mobile exhibition featuring sophisticated models of ISRO launch vehicles, satellites, and communication systems inside a bus, aims to bring the wonders of space exploration to the doorstep of students and enthusiasts across the region.

This program’s mission is to share the achievements and endeavours of the Indian Space Agency with the young minds and to motivate future scientists and engineers on research and career opportunities in ISRO.

More than 800 students from various schools and colleges participated in the ‘Space on Wheels’ exposition, which was launched by Vice Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof Tomo Riba in presence of JN College Principal Dr Tasi Taloh and the national coordinator of the Space on Wheels program, Akash Pandey.

This state-level program will run in the district till Wednesday, when the exhibition bus will be stationed at Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School, and Daying Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat for students and the public to explore the exhibits.

To enrich the experience, two eminent scientists from the North Eastern Space Applications Centre, Shillong are accompanying the touring bus. They will be on hand to inspire and answer queries of students, fostering a greater understanding of India’s space endeavours.

The primary objective of the “Space on Wheels” program is to provide valuable insights into ISRO’s activities and India’s space missions to the school and college students. Additionally, it aims to sensitize the youth about the exciting and rewarding career opportunities in the field of space science.

As the “Space on Wheels” program embarks on its journey through Arunachal Pradesh, it is poised to ignite the imaginations of young minds and contribute to the advancement of space science education in the region, officials said.

