Arunachal

Arunachal: Iron Bridge Collapse Injures Workers in Lepa Rada

Several workers were injured after an old iron bridge near Tai village collapsed during maintenance work in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lepa-Rada area.

Last Updated: 07/01/2026
1 minute read

LEPA RADA-  Several workers sustained injuries on Tuesday after an old iron bridge near Tai village in the Tirbin area of Lepa-Rada collapsed during ongoing maintenance work, officials said.

The incident occurred while repair activities were underway on the ageing bridge, which serves as a key local crossing in the area. According to preliminary information, the structure gave way suddenly, trapping workers who were engaged in maintenance operations.

Injured workers were promptly evacuated from the site and taken to the nearest health centre for medical treatment. Officials said the injuries were not immediately life-threatening, though details regarding the number of injured persons and the extent of their injuries were still being compiled at the time of reporting.

Local authorities reached the spot soon after the incident and have begun assessing the damage to the bridge as well as the potential impact on traffic and connectivity in the region. Temporary arrangements may be put in place to manage movement while a detailed technical assessment is carried out.

The collapse has raised questions about the structural condition of ageing infrastructure in remote areas and the safety measures in place during maintenance work. Officials said further investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the collapse and to fix responsibility, if any.

