Arunachal IPR Bids Emotional Adieu to Marbang Ezing

ITANAGAR- A warm and emotional farewell ceremony was held at Soochna Bhawan, Itanagar, in honour of Marbang Ezing, Deputy Director, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (IPR), on the occasion of his retirement from government service.

The ceremony took place at the Conference Hall of the Directorate and was chaired by Nyali Ete, Secretary (IPR). It was attended by Under Secretary Bishwajit Goswami, Director IPR Gijum Tali, along with officers and staff members of the Directorate.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Dengia Bengia, Deputy Director (IPR), followed by speeches from senior officers and colleagues who fondly recalled their time working with Ezing. Speakers highlighted his professionalism, dedication, and mentorship, acknowledging his invaluable contribution to the department over the years.

In his farewell address, Marbang Ezing expressed heartfelt gratitude to his colleagues for their cooperation and affection during his 31 years, 5 months, and 15 days of service. Reflecting on his journey that began as DIPRO at Tezu on 16 May 1994 and culminated in his promotion to Deputy Director on 14 August 2023, Ezing thanked everyone for their constant support.

He humbly apologized for any unintended harshness in his conduct, clarifying that it stemmed from a deep sense of responsibility and care for the institution and his subordinates.

Beyond his administrative role, Ezing served as Festival Director of the Arunachal Literature Festival (2022–2024) and Arunachal Film Festival (2022–2024) — two flagship cultural events organized annually by the Directorate of IPR, which he helped nurture into successful state-level platforms for literature, art, and cinema.

The ceremony concluded with tributes and best wishes from colleagues and staff, celebrating his remarkable journey and lifelong commitment to public service.