Arunachal: IOC launches ‘Tree Cheers scheme

ITANAGAR: India’s largest Oil Marketing Company, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd. has launched a unique initiative this Diwali Festive Season (12th-16th November 2020) titled Tree Cheers. For every new vehicle that drives in IndianOil petrol pump for fuel, the corporation will be planting a sapling on behalf of the customer.

The customer only needs to provide few details. Nicknamed as Green Wheel, this is being considered as the next best thing after the invention of wheels. Also on the offer is the customer gets a free IndianOil XtraReward membership with bonus reward points which can be redeemed at IndianOil petrol pumps for fuel.

“As a responsible corporate, IndianOil cares for the environment as much as all other responsible citizens do. Together this is a step towards a green future.” Said Mr. Tage Nobin, Asst. Manager, IOCL.