Arunachal: Investment & Entrepreneurship Workshop for Cluster-I Held at Ziro

The event focused on promoting entrepreneurship and investment opportunities across six districts: Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Kamle.

ZIRO – The Department of Industries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, organized the District-Level Cluster-Wise Investment & Entrepreneurship Workshop under UNNATI 2024 at Abotani Hall, Ziro. The event focused on promoting entrepreneurship and investment opportunities across six districts: Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, and Kamle.

The workshop was inaugurated by Nyato Dukam, Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, who urged participants to make the most of flagship schemes such as UNNATI, PMFME, PM Vishwakarma, and APIDIP 2025.

He emphasized the importance of proper documentation and awareness to ensure smooth access to government benefits. Dukam also lauded the Prime Minister’s ACT EAST policy, highlighting its role in empowering North Eastern states.

Hage Appa, MLA of 17 Ziro-Hapoli, attended as Guest of Honour. He welcomed the initiative in Ziro and appealed to simplify documentation processes for easier access to bank loans and schemes.

Hage Tari, Secretary (Industries), underlined the need for Industry 4.0 adoption, innovation, quality standards, and artificial intelligence to boost industrial growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Gyabo Pertin, Director of Industries, briefed participants on the workshop’s objectives, while technical experts delivered detailed presentations on UNNATI 2024, APIDIP 2025, PMFME, and PM Vishwakarma.

The workshop featured interactive sessions that helped entrepreneurs and stakeholders clarify doubts and gain valuable insights. Over 250 entrepreneurs, youth, and district-level representatives actively participated, reflecting growing interest in investment and entrepreneurship in the state.

Senior officials, including the Secretary and Director of Industries, and Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, were also present, lending strong administrative support to the initiative.

The event marked a significant step toward establishing Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and industrial growth.

