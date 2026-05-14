Arunachal Introduces QR-Based eILP Verification

ITANAGAR- The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday approved a series of measures aimed at strengthening and modernising the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Pema Khandu.

During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on the status of the ILP system and discussed new guidelines for 2026 intended to improve monitoring, enforcement, and transparency under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873.

One of the major decisions includes the implementation of a fully digital eILP system integrated with QR-code verification at all check gates across the state. According to the government, the move is aimed at eliminating fake permits and ensuring real-time authentication of visitors entering Arunachal Pradesh.

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The Cabinet also approved Aadhaar-based authentication and mandatory police verification for work-related ILPs, along with stricter sponsor accountability mechanisms. Officials stated that these measures are intended to improve traceability and prevent misuse of the permit system.

In another significant step, the government decided to impose enhanced penalties for ILP violations, including overstaying and misuse of permits. Under the new guidelines, violators may face restrictions barring them from re-entering the state for up to two years.

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To strengthen ground-level enforcement, the Cabinet approved the formation of District Task Forces and directed Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) to conduct surprise inspections at entry gates, markets, worksites, and other vulnerable routes across the state.

The decisions come amid increasing public debate and concerns over illegal immigration and the need for stricter implementation of the ILP mechanism in Arunachal Pradesh.

The government maintained that the revised guidelines are aimed at balancing security concerns with administrative efficiency while preserving the interests and demographic safeguards of indigenous communities in the frontier state.