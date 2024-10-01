ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Interstate Drug Trafficker arrested with Heroin

Operation Dawn against drug trafficking is continue.

Last Updated: October 1, 2024
NAHARLAGUN-   In its ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking under the initiative of Operation Dawn, the Naharlagun Police have apprehended an interstate drug peddler and seized contraband heroin in a series of coordinated raids, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

On 30th September 2024, acting on reliable information, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, OC PS Naharlagun, along with SI Vivek Linggi and Constables Sanu Raj T, K Samyor, and L/Ct. B Chetry, under the direct supervision of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo, raided a location in Dokum Colony, Naharlagun. During the operation, two youths under the influence of drugs were detained.

Upon interrogation, the suspects, who were identified as drug addicts, revealed their supplier as Mr Binod Sharma, (28) a resident of Harmoti, Assam.

Also Read- Two drug peddlers arrested  with heroin in Naharlagun

Acting on this information, a well-coordinated raid was conducted at Harmoti, Assam with the assistance of Assam Police. The operation led to the arrest of the primary drug supplier, Mr Binod Sharma, and the seizure of approximately 12.6 grams of heroin along with his Car .

The addicted youths have been sent to a rehabilitation center for treatment, while a criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station against the primary supplier Mr Binod Sharma.

