ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Year of Millets launched at CoA

Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: International Year of Millets launched at CoA

PASIGHAT-  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  International Year of Millets was launched at the College of Agriculture (CoA) here in East Siang district on Wednesday by organizing a Walkathon of around 5 km in which Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, Dy. Commissioner East Siang district, Tayi Taggu, State BJP Kisan Morcha President, Dunggoli Libang, Adi Baane Ane Kebang President, Onam Darang Pertin, its General Secretary, Binoymoti Modi Tayeng, Dean COA and CHF Pasighat, farmers and students wholeheartedly participated.

Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong and East Siang DC, Tayi Taggu asked the people to know about the nutritional and medicinal values of millet, which is being cultivated in 16 selected districts of the state. Both Moyong and Taggu urged the farmers to start regrowing/recultivation of Millets in large numbers like in the past wherein millets happened to the major food cereal of this frontier state.

Scientists and professors of the agriculture and horticulture colleges elaborated on the food and medicinal values of millets. They said that “millets are a good source of nutrition and all varieties of millets are beneficial for human health.”

Later, the organisers and the participants took out a walkathon from the CoA to the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here to raise awareness among the people about the benefits of millets.

Related Articles

The organisers informed that they will conduct a series of workshops and field programmes on millet cultivation in different districts as part of the yearlong celebration.

The CoA is implementing the Millets Cultivation Project, sponsored by the ICAR-run Indian Institute of Millets Research, covering 16 districts, including the Siang belt of central Arunachal, and Tirap district.

The launch programme was organized in collaboration with the CHF, the East Siang KVK, and the ICAR’s Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Millets Research. “Today’s Millet Walkathon run is a precursor to India’s lead in celebrating the International Year of Millets 2023. It aims to raise public awareness about the benefits of the millets and it follows ‘Millets healthy breakfast’. In this way, it helps to bring back disappeared millets from our plates as well as fields”, said Dr. AK Triparthi, Dean, College of Agriculture, Pasighat.

Tags
Last Updated: March 16, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Manyañ or Manyang relationship revived at Takam Passa

Arunachal: Manyañ or Manyang relationship revived at Takam Passa

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Subansiri Lower HE Project in Gerakamukh

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Subansiri Lower HE Project in Gerakamukh

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC in Tawang

Arunachal: MMT Organised Lossar function at Bum la LAC near Tawang

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates new infrastructure of RKMS at Lumdung

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Arunachal Assembly passes budget for 2023-24 by voice votes

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Itanagar: IMC imposed penalties for littering in public places

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: Appointment of APPSC chairman, members cancelled, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passes 3 bills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button