Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated in Namsai

NAMSAI– A vibrant celebration of International Women’s Day took place at Townclub, Namsai here on Friday, with the collaborative efforts from the Department of Women & Child Development, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), NABARD, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), and the Birds and Bees Talk (TBBT) Pan India.

Graced by the esteemed presence of Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC, Namsai as Chief Guest, along with notable dignitaries including Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD; Oni Padun, EAC, Namsai; W. Khimhun, CDPO, and Advocate M.K Deori representing DLSA, the event witnessed active participation from members of SHGs, Anganwadi Workers, and women entrepreneurs.

The festivities commenced with an uplifting rally adorned with banners and resonant slogans advocating for “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” and championing the rights of women.

W.Khimhun, CDPO, Namsai, in her opening remarks, underscored the significance of the day while shedding light on the various schemes and initiatives spearheaded by the WCD Department.

Advocate M.K Deori from the District Legal Service Authority conducted a session on the ‘Awareness of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, Redressal) Act 2013 / PWDV Act 2005’, enlightening attendees on their rights and avenues for redressal.

Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD, extended warm regards to all participants and emphasized the pivotal role of financial inclusion in empowering rural women. Stressing the adage, “Knowledge is Power”, he urged women to equip themselves with knowledge about various schemes and stay abreast of current affairs, asserting that financial freedom is imperative for societal holistic development.

Oni Padun, EAC, Namsai, encouraged participants to foster familial bonds through monthly family meetings aimed at fostering dialogue and mutual understanding, thereby nurturing stronger parent-child relationships.

Chief Guest, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, applauded the organizers and participants for their dedication towards women’s empowerment. She highlighted recent collaborations with the Panchayati Raj Department, wherein training and resources were provided to SHGs, rural women, and farmers to enhance livelihoods and income generation opportunities.

The event was further enriched by captivating performances showcasing Tai Khamti & Adi traditional cultures, along with recognition bestowed upon exemplary Anganwadi workers and SHGs. The festivities concluded on a spirited note with women engaging in recreational activities like Musical Chairs and fun games.

The celebration of International Women’s Day in Namsai stood as a testament to collective efforts towards fostering gender equality, empowerment, and inclusive growth.