Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated by WCD

ITANAGAR- International Women’s Day was celebrated today on 8th March 2023, in different parts of the State by Women and Child Development Department (WCD).

This year’s celebration focuses on the theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’. Digitalization has encouraged the life of women entrepreneur to balance their homes as well as their careers and to focus on the challenges women encounter, and determining ways of achieving gender equality through digitalization. In the capital, International Women’s Day was celebrated by Women and Child Development Department Itanagar in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) and Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

The day began with flagging off of the All Women’s Cycling race by Alo Libang, Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD) in presence of Secretary, WCD, Jt. Secretary, WCD and Director, WCD organised by the Itanagar Cycling Club.

Thereafter, the celebration at DK Convention hall was graced by Alo Libang, Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD) , SJETA, Health and Family Welfare as Chief Guest along with Smti Dasanglu Pul, Advisor to Minister, Women and Child Development as Guest of Honour.

Extending his greetings, Alo Libang congratulated all the women in excelling in every field and described women as the architect of the society.

A very meaningful skit play was staged by the Women Helpline Team on the psychological effect on a child being raised in a family with domestic violence, leading to drug addiction.

During the celebration, APSCW launched a documentary on Climate resilient and its effect on women, followed by presentation on Legal Aid and victim compensation for Women and Children by APSLSA.

Due to the rise in sexual crime against children, the department of Women and Child development launched videos on awareness on POCSO Act.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, all the women achievers were felicitated in two categories Individual and Institutional. Under the state Government scheme “Felicitation of Women Achiever Award” total 9 Individual Award along with cash amount of Rs 75000 and 4 institutional awards with cash amount of Rs 1,000,00 has been conferred respectively to women in different categories.

The Programme was also attended by Opak Gao, Secretary, WCD , Jalash Pertin, Joint Secretary, WCD Department, Smti Kenjum Pakam, Chairperson, APSCW and Members of APSCW, Smti Gumri Ringu, Chairperson, APSCPCR and Members of APSCPCR, Advocate Nani Modi, retainer lawyer , Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Goan Burahs/Burihs , Ijum Gadi , along with his executive Members, Itanagar Cycling Club, Itanagar and CoSAAP (Women wing), Faculties and Students from Law Colleges of the State, Anganwadi Workers, helpers, and Officers and Officials from Women and Child Development Department.

The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Smti T.P Loyi, Director, WCD. She thanked all the Stakeholders, participant and dignitaries present in the house. She further stated that women today are not confined only to the household duties but striving hard to mark their identities in the society and inspiring other women along the way.