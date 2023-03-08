ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: international women’s day celebrated at Tawang

The first lady doctor from Tawang Dr.Thupten Lhamo and two young riflewomen serving in paramilitary force were felicitated during the celebration.......

Last Updated: March 8, 2023
TAWANG- The district administration and Department of Information and Public relations, Tawang in collaboration with Women’s Welfare Association of Tawang today celebrated international women’s day at Zomkhang hall under the banner Arunachal Rising campaign 2023.

The first lady doctor from Tawang Dr.Thupten Lhamo and two young riflewomen serving in paramilitary force were felicitated during the celebration, besides the senior officers of Indian army Colonel Anandita Gupta and leutinant colonel Sasmita Mahapatra were also felicitated.

Speaking on the occassion Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo appealed all to contribute in creating awareness on the menace of Drugs and AIDS. He lauded the role being played by WWA Tawang in collecting plastic waste for recycling purpose and creating awareness on it. He stressed on importance of using mother tongue and his mission for keep mountains clean and green.

Commander Tawang brigade, Brigadier NM Bendigeri in his address conveyed his wishes to the women and gratitude to the organisers for felicitating the women officers and jawans of Indian Army and paramilitary forces.

Earlier the members of WWA Tawang Dr. Tashi Sangmo, advocate Sonam Zangmo Secretary WWA Tawang Shurmo Tashi Wangmo and Yangki Lhamo gave awareness speech on  menace of AIDs and Drugs, Plastic waste management and achievements and role being played by WWA Tawang.

Assistant professor in Dorjee Khandu govt College Tawang, an active member of WWA Lham Chotten presented a self composed song on women Empowerment, while another member of WWA Jang unit Chotten presented a self composed hindi poem on challenges being faced by a woman. The members of WWA Tawang expressed their gratitude to district administration and Department of IPR for organising the celebration.

