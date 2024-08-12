Arunachal: International seminar on oral traditions held at RIWATCH

ROING- RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) in collaboration with Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College (JTGMDC) and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), organized a two-day international seminar under the theme “Oral Traditions of North East India: An Intangible Cultural Heritage,” on 11th and 12th August, 2024 at Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH).

The seminar was organized with an aim to draw attention to the prevailing significant theories of oral tradition and their practice in tribal communities across the globe. The event also endeavors to provide a platform for scholars with firsthand experience in studying societies that rely on oral traditions for passing down traditional knowledge, as well as to offer comparative insights into these traditions.

In the welcome address, RIWATCH’s Executive Director, Vijay Swami shared his experience about his observation on the similarities in oral traditions of various indigenous communities of different countries in the world drawing examples from those of New Zealand, Indonesia, Kenya, Armenia and so on.

He drew the attention of the scholars that Vedas were the oldest unbroken oral traditions continued still today. These oral traditions are packed with values, unwritten rules for social unity and moral lessons.

Understanding the socio-cultural significance of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) at National and International level, he informed that RIWATCH will soon establish a Centre for ICH to document the valuable cultural heritage of North East India and Arunachal Pradesh in particular to preserve and disseminate the valuable knowledge systems of the indigenous communities.

In his inaugural address, Y.D. Thongchi, Padmashree and Sahitya Academy Awardee and President of APLS who attended the program as chief guest, commended the organizing institutions for hosting an international seminar and providing young scholars with the opportunity to deliberate on oral traditions.

He emphasized that each culture and practice is unique, and that natives possess the best understanding of their own culture, making them most suitable to study the culture. He also stressed that in doing so, scholars should maintain neutrality and avoid biases to produce quality research.

During the program, Thongchi also released the seminar abstract book along with three Idu Mishmi pictorial books in the book-series Iniya Idu Ekobe Chicha Ahito Jichi (Let Us Learn Idu) namely Amuәra (Nature and Environment), Hãwe- Tõwe (Food and Beverage) and Taphuamra (Crafts and Artefacts) published by RCML.

Prof. Uta Reinhöl, Chair of General Linguistics, Albert Ludwig University of Frieburg, Wüttemberg, Germany delivered the keynote address on the topic ‘A Linguistic Exploration of Igu: The Shamanic Language of the Kera’a’.

Prof. Simon John, Director, Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, Rajiv Gandhi University delivered a special lecture on ‘Understanding Oral Tradition in Indian Context: Issues and Challenges.

On the second day, three special lectures were delivered. Dr. Suyanto M. Pd., Assistant Professor, Tampung Penyang State Hindu College, Palanka Raya, Kalimantan, Indonesia, delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Rituals and Oral Traditions in Hindu Kaharingan: A Study of Cultural Practices in Kalimantan’. Two Assistant Professors from the Dept. of English, Rajiv Gandhi University, Dr. Doyir Ete and Dr. Bompi Riba on ‘Tribal Theory: Possibilities in Theory and Praxis’ and ‘Oral Narratives through Creative Writing: A Study on Ballad Form’ respectively.

During its technical sessions, the seminar witnessed a large audience, featuring over 50 presentations from research scholars and academicians from various universities and institutes and independent researchers from different states of North East India.

The presentations addressed a wide range of topics across various themes on Oral traditions of Monpa, Adi, Nocte, Galo, Idu Mishmi, Tagin, Singpho, Tawra Mishmi, Kaman Mishmi, Apatani and Nyishi of Arunachal Pradesh, Mao Naga of Manipur, Bodo and Oraons of Assam and indigenous community of Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The seminar was convened by Dr. Razzeko Delley, Academic Council Member, RIWATCH and Assistant Professor, JTGMDC, Roing with Shri. Vijay Swami, Executive Director, RIWATCH and Dr. Milorai Modi, Principal, JTGMDC as the patrons. The event concluded with a valedictory session where certificates were awarded to the participants.