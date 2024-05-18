ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

Arunachal: International Museum Day Celebrated at the RIWATCH Museum

ROING-   The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Tradition Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH) Museum at Khinjili, Roing joined the global celebration of International Museum Day here today with this year’s theme, ‘Museums for Education and Research’.

Established by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) in the year 1977 to promote and highlight the vital role that museums play in understanding culture and society, it is celebrated worldwide every year on this day.

To mark the occasion, the institute organised an event that featured special lectures, display of international artefacts, and demonstration of the art of making traditional hunting traps and other activities.

Addressing the gathering, the keynote speaker, Prof.  S. Simon John, Director AITS, RGU, shared his insightful journey and experiences with museums across India.

He emphasized that museums are important to understand culture in a holistic manner by contextualizing the artefacts and the transformation of conventional museum to living museums through the use of technology.

Additionally he highlighted on the need for Language Museums as museums deals with contents and not necessarily objects. And there is no better place than Arunachal Pradesh to initiate such a unique project due to its linguistic diversity, he added.

The celebration was attended by over 50 people including distinguished guests such as the Representative from Piramal Foundation, DDSE Roing, District Art and Culture Officer, Roing, Representatives from AIMSU, DSU, GB’s (Abali, Koronu), GPC’s, SHG (Abali) and many more from in and around Roing.

