Arunachal: International Day for Girls observed at Borum

BORUM- The International Day for Girl child was observed at Govt. Middle School at Borum on Wednesday.

Organized by the WCD department, Papum Pare the day long event included awareness program on the mental health issues, protecting boys from norms of toxic masculinity and plantation of fruit bearing trees in school campus.

Aroti Tayeng DD, ICDS, while welcoming the resource persons and the participants, spoke about why the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme has to become the corner stone for all schemes and programmes for the safety, protection and empowerment of the girl child’s life continuum. ‘

She urged the stake holders to come forward together and join hands for the best interest of the girl child.

Miss Poona Baja, Psychiatric Social Worker, Midpu Mental hospital spoke on mental health issues and protecting boys from norms of toxic masculinity.

Adv.Tarh Nagu, LO spoke about POCSO Act and encouraged the children to be brave and report to the authorities whenever offenses against children are witnessed.

Resource person Miss Neri Nganga also spoke about good and bad touch.

Smti Yapi Kodak, Head Master of the school exhorted the children to inculcate good habits and disseminate the information deliberated by the resource persons to family members and friends.

Officials from WCD department, teachers and students participated in the program.