Arunachal

Arunachal: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking observed in Tawang

At the Higher Secondary School in Tawang, Superintendent of Police DW Thongon and Dy. SP Taso Kato led an awareness program.

Last Updated: June 26, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed across major educational institutions in Tawang district. Several awareness programs were organized.

While at Higher Secondary School in Lungla, members of All Dhagpa Pangchin Students Union, Superintendent of Tax and Excise and Narcotics, Lham Tsering, along with teaching staff, conducted awareness sessions.

Manjushree Vidyapeeth received a generous donation from retired Tibetan Settlement Officer Thubten Wangyal on this day, consisting of 19 computers, one laptop, and a printer for establishing smart classrooms.

I/c Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Sang Khandu, expressed gratitude for the donation and emphasized the importance of computer literacy and staying updated with technology. He also commended padmashree awardee Lama Thupten Phuntso, founder director of Manjushree Vidyapeeth, for his efforts in uplifting the underprivileged.

The Tawang Monpa Employees’ Society, led by its Secretary General Kesang Norbu, organized an awareness and motivational talk at Secondary School Bomba. DPC ISSE Tawang, Dondup, DDI Tsering Drema, and other members encouraged students to uphold good citizenship and steer clear of drugs and antisocial activities.

