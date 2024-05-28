Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

TAWANG- A one-day interaction program was held at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang, facilitating dialogue between farmer produce organizations (FPOs), state and central government officials to formulate an action plan for agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jointly organized by the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Tawang, the event was inaugurated by Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor of Central Agriculture University, Imphal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Notable attendees included ADC Tawang Sang Khandu, Director of ATARI Guwahati Dr. G Kadirvel, Dean COA Pasighat Dr. AK Tripathi, DEE CAU Imphal Dr. Ph Ranjit Sharma, senior scientists from various KVKs, and representatives from FPOs, FPCs, SHGs, and farmers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Anupam Mishra stressed the importance of capacity building and financial literacy for FPOs, along with crop identification and seasonal produce to enhance income.

He advocated for the activation of decision support systems to facilitate proper marketing and proposed the introduction of quality parameters for chemical profiling to improve marketability.

PELANG SANGRI: The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. Mishra encouraged farmers to capitalize on their strengths, pursue off-season production for better income, adopt sustainable farming practices, and urged for visible outcomes from discussions.

ADC Tawang Sang Khandu emphasized organic farming, urging scientists to study traditional methods and explore local wild fruits and vegetables for consumption.

He urged local farmers to dominate the local vegetable market with indigenous products and thanked Dr. Mishra and his team for their visit.

Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. AK Tripathi presented on the Border Area Development Programme, highlighting CAU’s collaboration with FPOs in border villages to empower them with scientific agricultural methods.

Dr. Ranjit Sharma, DEE CAU Imphal, Dr. G Kadirvel, Director ATARI Guwahati, senior scientists, DAO, and DHO Tawang also addressed the gathering, while directors and members of FPCs and FPOs shared their insights and experiences.