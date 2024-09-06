Arunachal

 Arunachal: Interaction and input distribution program for Farmer held at Zemithang

A total of 150 farmers benefitted from the program.

ZEMEITHANG-  An interaction and input distribution program was organized by ICAR-NRC Pig, Guwahati, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, at the Zemeithang Circle headquarters. A total of 150 farmers benefitted from the program.

The event was chaired by Circle Officer (CO) Deewan Mara and attended by Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Tawang, Dr. A. N. Tripathi, along with SMS experts Dr. J. D. Singh and Dr. A. K. Tiwari, as well as local Gaon Burahs, Panchayat members, and farmers from the Zemeithang Circle.

During the farmers-scientists interaction session, Dr. A. K. Tiwari (SMS, Horticulture) and Dr. J. D. Singh (SMS, Animal Science) briefed farmers on the program’s objectives, emphasizing the adoption of an Integrated Farming System.

They also highlighted the importance of developing fodder banks, vermi-composting, and using farmyard manure to promote natural farming practices.

CO Deewan Mara urged the farmers to seek assistance from KVK experts for preparing animal feed for the winter. He also encouraged Brokpa yak herders and farmers to adopt scientific methods to enhance production.

