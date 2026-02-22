Arunachal: Inter-State Youth Exchange Begins at Don Bosco Youth Centre

ITANAGAR: The Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme under MY Bharat, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, was inaugurated with enthusiasm at Don Bosco Youth Centre in Itanagar on February 22. The initiative aims to strengthen cultural understanding, youth engagement and the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Mayor of Itanagar Likha Nari Tadar attended as the Chief Guest, while Gumsen Lollen, State President of BJP Kisan Morcha, was present as the Guest of Honour. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising unity and harmony among diverse cultures.

Delivering the welcome address, MY Bharat Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey highlighted the importance of youth participation in nation-building, stating that inter-state exchanges foster mutual understanding and long-lasting bonds among young citizens from different regions of the country.

In his address, Mayor Likha Nari Tadar encouraged participants to actively engage in cultural dialogue and learning, emphasising that youth play a crucial role in building a developed and united India. Guest of Honour Gumsen Lollen also lauded the initiative, noting that emotional integration among young people is vital for strengthening national unity.

The programme was anchored by Bhargav Bhuyan, Project Assistant, MY Bharat, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Abhishek Mandal, Deputy Director, MY Bharat. A delegation of 37 youth participants from various districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Bankura, Murshidabad, Barasat, Malda and North 24 Parganas, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to experience Arunachal Pradesh’s culture and share their own traditions.

Participants described the programme as a platform for cultural exchange and broader perspectives, with several highlighting the warmth and hospitality extended during their visit.

The exchange programme will continue from February 22 to 26, featuring cultural performances, interactive sessions and exposure visits designed to promote national integration and friendship among youth.