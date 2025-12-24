Arunachal: Inter-State ATM Gang Busted in Aalo

AALO- The West Siang Police have solved a case involving vandalisation and an attempted robbery at an SBI ATM in Aalo, arresting three accused allegedly linked to an inter-state criminal gang targeting ATMs across Arunachal Pradesh.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of October 18, 2025, when Aalo Police Station received information about an attempt to steal cash from an SBI ATM near the petrol pump at New Market, Aalo. Upon reaching the site, police found the ATM booth filled with smoke and flames. The fire was brought under control with assistance from the Aalo Fire Station.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had broken out during an attempt to cut open the ATM/CDM machine using a metal cutter. Subsequently, Aalo Police registered Case No. 59/25 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation was led by Sub-Inspector Nending Kojing.

Also Read- ACB Makes First Arrest in Rs 130-Crore Highway Scam

Police also noted that similar ATM robbery and attempted robbery cases had earlier been reported from Roing and Pasighat. In view of the possibility that the offenders were using National Highway routes to carry out such crimes, alerts were issued to police stations in Basar, Likhabali, Daporijo, Raga and Ziro under the direction of the Superintendent of Police, Aalo.

On December 18, 2025, during naka checking at Daporijo, police detained two suspicious persons travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number DL-8CAW-7611. The vehicle was found carrying an LPG cylinder, an oxygen cylinder, a gas cutter and other house-breaking tools. One accomplice, however, managed to flee from the spot.

Also Read- Nirjuli Police Seize 2 kg Cannabis, One Arrested

The detained persons were identified as Shahrukh Khan (32) and Saddam alias Saddam Khan (38), both residents of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, currently staying in the Jonai area of Assam. The absconding accused, Mohd Hasim (33), a resident of Mewat district in Haryana, was apprehended the following day at the Likhabali check gate. Police said Hasim had earlier been arrested in connection with a similar ATM loot case in Guwahati, Assam.

During interrogation, investigators found that Shahrukh Khan and Mohd Hasim had met while lodged in Guwahati jail in an earlier case involving stolen property and ATM robbery. Police said the two allegedly planned to form a gang comprising members from different states to target ATMs in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Assam Rifles Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Tirap

After their release, Shahrukh Khan reportedly settled near the weekly market area in Jonai and conducted reconnaissance across various districts of the state, focusing on ATM locations. Once a target was identified, Hasim would allegedly bring other gang members from Haryana and Rajasthan. The group would meet at pre-designated locations, commit the crime, divide the money equally and return to their respective states to evade law enforcement. Investigators said the gang followed this pattern repeatedly, targeting areas far from their home states.

All three accused have been formally arrested by Aalo Police. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar cases and to identify additional associates.

West Siang Police reaffirmed their commitment to public safety and urged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station. The police also acknowledged the assistance of Daporijo and Likhabali Police in apprehending the accused.