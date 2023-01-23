Arunachal: Inter School literary events organised by the District Library, Namsai concludes

NAMSAI- Inter School literary event in Namsai district organised by the District Library concluded today. A total of 329 students from various schools of Namsai district participated in 3 different categories.

Senior students took part in Essay Competition on the topic “ Drug Abuse among youths : Prevention and Awareness “, Junior students took part in Drawing Competition on the theme “ Save Environment” and Sub-Junior category participated in Drawing Competition themed “ Draw as you wish “.

The three day long event commenced on 20th Jan 2023 simultaneously in three different locations of Namsai district viz. District Library, Namsai, GHSS, Chowkham and GHSS, Mahadevpur.

Taking part in the finale today, Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa lighted the auspicious lamp and paid floral tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 126th Birth Anniversary. In his address he said “Winning and losing is part of competition and is not important, what actually matters is the participation”.

He mentioned that the themes chosen for the event was more relevant than ever before because the atmosphere of our Earth is depleting due to pollutants. He encouraged the students to take part in protecting and preserving our forest by planting more trees and conserve the flora & fauna and other natural resources.

Citing the freedom struggle of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, DC urged the students to actively participate in the fight against eradicating all social evils from the society. He also lauded the efforts of the Namsai District library for creating a mass Library awareness amongst the students and youths of the District.

DPO Namsai, Dr K. Sarmah in his brief speech requested the students to visit the library in a routine manner and avail the facilities of the District library which is fully automated and specially designed for the students and youths of the area.

The event was attended by Admin Officers, DDSE, CDPO, STO, DRCHO, DACO,teachers from all the participating schools among others.

Prizes , Certificate of Merit and certificates of Participation for the winners and all the participants shall be given away ceremonially on 74th Republic Day, 2023.