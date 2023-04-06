Arunachal: Intensify police patrol to check the influx of drugs- DC Papum Pare

YUPIA- Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana called for “intensifying police patrol around the periphery of Itanagar to check the influx of drugs and other substances”. Rana was chairing a District Level meeting for implementation of Joint Action Plan on Prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and trafficking and other indicators.

“Itanagar, where the cases of drug trafficking is maximum is a landlocked city. Half of the battle against the drugs is won if all the entry points, which fall under Papum Pare are guarded and monitored to cut off the supply chain”. He added while urging Maga Tago, SDPO, Doimukh and Balijan to devise strategies to improve vigilance in the check gates.

Also Read- RGU Observes World Health Day, 2023 under the theme, ‘Health for All’

Stating that the fight against drugs is a collective effort, DC Rana called for concerted efforts from all the departments, NGOs, religious leaders and CBOs.

“The Medical department, Tax and excise , Trade and Development and the market welfare associations should work in tandem to ensure strict compliance of the COPTA Act, ensure CCTV cameras are installed in all the liquor shops and orders of the District Magistrate prohibiting sale of liquor to minors are displayed in a prominent place.” he further added.

He also said that “regular sensitization on drug abuse, health and hygiene and career counseling’s should be carried out in the schools to make children aware of the ill effects of drugs on health and career.”

Trans Arunachal Highway: Khandu expresses concern over the slow progress of Potin-Pangin stretch

He further asked all the members to submit their action plans to the Deputy Director, ICDS who will then compile them to formulate the district action plan.

Earlier Smt. Aroty Tayeng, Deputy Director, ICDS briefed about the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Among others T. T Tara, DDSE, representatives from District Child Protection Unit, Papum Pare, Special Juvenile Police Unit, Child Welfare Committee, Juvenile Justice Board, Market welfare associations Nyorch and Doimukh and NGOs attended the meeting.