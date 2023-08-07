ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 launched at GTGH Ziro

The campaign was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of State Immunization Officer............

Last Updated: August 7, 2023
ZIRO- The Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0, a vaccine catch-up campaign dedicated to providing immunization to zero-dose children aged between 0 and 5 years along with pregnant women who may have missed any vaccine doses in the National Immunization Schedule for Lower Subansiri was successfully launched at Gyati Takka General Hospital today.

The campaign was inaugurated by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime in presence of State Immunization Officer Dr. Dimong Padung and Dr. Subasis Saha, Technical Consultant (Immunization Division) Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India who is in the District as the National Monitor for IMI 5.0.

Arunachal: Mission Indradhanush 5.0 launched in Tawang

Launching the campaign, DC Bamin Nime exemplified the campaign’s commitment by personally administering the inaugural vaccine dose of oral polio vaccine to a child. He urged all health staff workers to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every child in the District receives the necessary vaccinations. The DC expressed his wholehearted support and assured to extend all assistance to make this initiative a resounding success. He also commended the hardworking health team for their dedication in providing superior healthcare services and acknowledged the significant improvements in health services within the District.

State Immunization Officer Dr. Dimong Padung stressed the pressing need to improve immunization coverage in the state by setting a commendable target of achieving above 90% full immunization. While acknowledging the positive progress in some Districts, he highlighted the importance of addressing the gaps in other Districts. Dr. Padung called upon the ASHAs to play a pivotal role in ensuring no child in their respective areas is left unvaccinated and emphasized the critical impact of their efforts in safeguarding the health of the community.

Arunachal: District Level Yuva Utsav held at Anini

District Medical Officer Dr. Tage Kanno and Dr. Subasis Saha also shared their insights on the occasion stressing the significance of collective efforts in achieving comprehensive immunization coverage. They also explained that this ambitious campaign marks a milestone in India’s commitment to ensuring every child and expectant mother receives the protection they deserve through life-saving vaccinations.

IMI 5.0, spanning the entire nation, is set to be carried out in three phases. The first phase is scheduled from August 7 to 12 followed by the second phase from September 11 to 16 and the concluding third phase from October 9 to 14.

