Arunachal: Indo-Myanmar Border Haat at Pangsau Pass Reopens to Boost Cross-Border Trade

NAMPONG- The Indo-Myanmar Border Haat at Pangsau Pass in Nampong officially resumed operations on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward reviving cross-border trade, strengthening regional economic activity, and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar.

The Border Haat was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Trade & Commerce Nyato Dukam, who described trade and commerce as key drivers of economic growth in the border region. Addressing the gathering, the Minister urged local communities, traders, and government agencies to work collectively in transforming border trade into a sustainable and vibrant economic activity.

Highlighting the strategic and historical significance of Pangsau Pass, Dukam reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to improving trade infrastructure in the region. He announced that plans are underway to establish a Land Port at Nampong, a move aimed at enhancing cross-border connectivity and facilitating smoother commercial exchanges in the future.

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The inaugural programme was attended by several elected representatives, senior government officials, security personnel, and local leaders. Among those present were MLA Laisam Simai, Advisor to the Minister for Trade & Commerce Dr. Mohesh Chai, Trade & Commerce Secretary Bullo Mamu (IRS), Director Toko Togur, Commandant of 21 Assam Rifles Col. Amit Mane, and Zilla Parishad Members representing Nampong, Rima-Putok, Manmao, and Jairampur.

Reflecting the spirit of bilateral cooperation, a delegation from Myanmar also participated in the event. The delegation included the Chairman of Pangsau Town, representatives of the Myanmar Army and Police, and members of the United Tangshang Committee and the local Bazar Committee.

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The reopening of the Border Haat is expected to provide renewed economic opportunities for border communities by promoting local trade and supporting small businesses. It is also anticipated to strengthen cultural exchanges and deepen traditional ties between communities living on both sides of the international border.

The resumption of the market is seen as an important initiative in enhancing regional cooperation while contributing to the socio-economic development of the border areas. Officials expressed optimism that improved infrastructure and continued bilateral engagement would further expand trade and connectivity in the region.